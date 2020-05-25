Overview

Dr. Tony Smitherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Crosbyton Clinic Hospital, Lynn County Hospital District, Nor-lea Hospital District, Parmer Medical Center, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho, Plains Regional Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Smitherman works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.