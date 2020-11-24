Overview

Dr. Tony Quach, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Quach works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.