Dr. Tony Pinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Pinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Pain Treatment Centers of Alabama470 Taylor Rd Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 747-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tony Pinson, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.