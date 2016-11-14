Overview

Dr. Tony Pham, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Swedish Ballard Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Pham works at St. Paul Medical Clinic, P.S. in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.