See All Plastic Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Tony Pham, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tony Pham, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tony Pham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Pham works at WILLIAM W LUKENSMEYER, MD in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Yen, MD
Dr. Thomas Yen, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD
Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    William W Lukensmeyer, MD
    123 Di Salvo Ave Ste H, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 246-2349

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?

Nov 27, 2016
Let me just say he has finally given me the breasts I always dreamed of! After two breast surgeries and having chosen the wrong implant type, he has been the most thourough any plastic surgeon has ever done. He explained every detail nd explained all my options! He personally called me everyday post op to give me instructions!
San jose ca — Nov 27, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tony Pham, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tony Pham, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pham to family and friends

Dr. Pham's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pham

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tony Pham, MD.

About Dr. Tony Pham, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720095565
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pham works at WILLIAM W LUKENSMEYER, MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Tony Pham, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.