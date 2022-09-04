Dr. Tony Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Owens, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Owens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Pain Physicians9404 Highway 78 Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 487-0639
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
Respects his patients. He try’s his best to give you something to help with excruciating pain. If one thing does not work he will try something else. He cared about the patients and try’s his best to help them out
About Dr. Tony Owens, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245411024
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Pain Management Fellowship|Wake Forest University
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College|University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.