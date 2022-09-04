Overview

Dr. Tony Owens, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Owens works at Carolina Pain Physicians in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.