Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been coming to him for a few years now. He's always easy to talk to and work with. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1598939175
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Innsbruck University Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation and Wayne State University Orthopedics
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
