Dr. Tony Nasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crawford Memorial Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Providence Medical Group2723 S 7th St Ste A, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-8164Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crawford Memorial Hospital
- Greene County General Hospital
- Paris Community Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He is a very caring Cardiologist He listens and explains everything to where you can understand it
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1104803295
- Indiana University Medical Center
- IU Health University
- Indiana University Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana Universityindiana University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasser has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasser speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
