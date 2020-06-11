See All Dermatologists in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO

Dermatology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO is a Dermatologist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Nakhla works at Advanced Skin Center in Roseburg, OR with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Santa Ana, CA, Laguna Niguel, CA and San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Skin Center
    1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 310, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 672-7546
    Murray D. Smith, MD, PA
    800 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 763-4331
    Lawrence A Sherwin MD Inc
    800 N Tustin Ave Ste G, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 547-6111
    Laguna Niguel Office
    30101 Town Center Dr Ste 111, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 495-3430
    San Clemente Office
    224 Avenida del Mar Ste B, San Clemente, CA 92672 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 492-4671

Hospital Affiliations
  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 11, 2020
    Excellent professional detailed doctor.
    Pj Croswell — Jun 11, 2020
    About Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakhla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakhla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakhla has seen patients for Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

