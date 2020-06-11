Overview

Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO is a Dermatologist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Nakhla works at Advanced Skin Center in Roseburg, OR with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Santa Ana, CA, Laguna Niguel, CA and San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.