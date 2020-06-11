Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO is a Dermatologist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Skin Center1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 310, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 672-7546
Murray D. Smith, MD, PA800 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 763-4331
Lawrence A Sherwin MD Inc800 N Tustin Ave Ste G, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 547-6111
Laguna Niguel Office30101 Town Center Dr Ste 111, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 495-3430
San Clemente Office224 Avenida del Mar Ste B, San Clemente, CA 92672 Directions (949) 492-4671
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent professional detailed doctor.
About Dr. Tony Nakhla, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakhla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakhla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakhla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakhla has seen patients for Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nakhla speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhla.
