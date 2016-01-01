Dr. Tony Mercho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Mercho, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Mercho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Jay and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Mercho Medical Service Inc1311 N Arlington Ave Ste 108, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 357-7800
- 2 4614 N Franklin Rd Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Directions (317) 357-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Jay
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tony Mercho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942287099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mercho speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercho.
