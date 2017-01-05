Dr. Tony McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony McClung, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony McClung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
McClung Urology Clinic1213 Hermann Dr Ste 520, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-3938
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant office staff. Doctor takes as much or as little time with you as you need. Appointments are easy to schedule.
About Dr. Tony McClung, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841288362
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Med
- University Tex Med Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClung has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.