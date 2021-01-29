Overview

Dr. Tony Maalouf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese U and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maalouf works at BHS Bariatric Surgery in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hernia Repair and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.