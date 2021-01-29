Dr. Tony Maalouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maalouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Maalouf, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Maalouf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese U and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Maalouf works at
Locations
-
1
BHS Bariatric Surgery129 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 111, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 995-0116
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maalouf?
Dr. Maalouf is an outstanding surgeon! His bedside manner is phenomenal. He explained everything to me regarding my gallbladder surgery and he even texted me a few days after to check in on how I was recovering. He made sure I was completely comfortable at all times. Words cannot express how thankful I am for Dr. Maalouf. What a wonderful and extremely intelligent/educated man. I felt as if I were in the best hands at all times. Thank you so much Dr. Maalouf. I appreciate you and all of the nursing staff at Butler Memorial Hospital. God bless!
About Dr. Tony Maalouf, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831120534
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Lebanese U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maalouf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maalouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maalouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maalouf works at
Dr. Maalouf has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Hernia Repair and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maalouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maalouf speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maalouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maalouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maalouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maalouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.