Dr. Tony Locrotondo, DO

Emergency Medicine
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Tony Locrotondo, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Locrotondo works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Fort Gordon, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    300 W Hospital Rd, Fort Gordon, GA 30905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 832-1216
    University Hosp Trans Care Uni
    1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 774-5304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

About Dr. Tony Locrotondo, DO

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427439629
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Locrotondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Locrotondo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locrotondo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locrotondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locrotondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

