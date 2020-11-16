See All Nephrologists in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Tony Leung, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tony Leung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

Dr. Leung works at Tony W Leung MD LLC in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Jennings, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tony W. Leung M.d. LLC
    105 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 497-0366
  2. 2
    Diabetes Education of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
    1801 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 478-9585
  3. 3
    Jennings Dialysis Center
    1906 Johnson St, Jennings, LA 70546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 824-5353
  4. 4
    Fresenius Medical Care Central Lake Charles Dialys
    2309 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 436-5406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
  • West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperkalemia
Treatment frequency



Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 16, 2020
    Dr Leung is a very kind and compassionate person. He has taken better care of me than I've taken of myself. I had no knowledge of my medical condition and he is teaching me I'm very grateful to have him as my doctor. Kay Holmes
    Kay Holmes — Nov 16, 2020
    About Dr. Tony Leung, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1881693463
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leung has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Leung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

