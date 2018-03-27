Dr. Tony Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Leung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, MA. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
-
1
Cha Somerville Hospital Laboratory230 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 665-2555
-
2
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
-
3
CHA Everett Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Leung for several years and still go back to his office even after I had to move for a new job. Sometimes he's a bit dry, but he knows his stuff. He takes the time to show me my xrays, and I feel comfortable having my surgeries with him.
About Dr. Tony Leung, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1295991867
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- University at Buffalo
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.