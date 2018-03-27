Overview

Dr. Tony Leung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, MA. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at CAMBRIDGE HEALTH ALLIANCE SOMERVILLE HOSPITAL in Somerville, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Everett, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.