Dr. Tony King, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Charles City Medical Group in Petersburg, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.