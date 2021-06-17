Overview

Dr. Tony Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Kim works at Geropsychiatric Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.