Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
German Rigesti MD PA399 E Highland Ave Ste 427, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Dr. Kastoon has been my Doctor for many years now. I trust him and he is easy to talk to. I thank God I found him when I did. I attribute my many years of making health progress to him! Though their office is always very busy, his staff is always kind. Thank you Dr. Kastoon!!
About Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1184636235
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U/Sinai Grace Hosp
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
