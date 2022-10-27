See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Kastoon works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    German Rigesti MD PA
    399 E Highland Ave Ste 427, San Bernardino, CA 92404 (909) 882-1210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Kastoon has been my Doctor for many years now. I trust him and he is easy to talk to. I thank God I found him when I did. I attribute my many years of making health progress to him! Though their office is always very busy, his staff is always kind. Thank you Dr. Kastoon!!
    MB-Upland — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1184636235
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St U/Sinai Grace Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kastoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kastoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kastoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kastoon works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kastoon’s profile.

    Dr. Kastoon has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kastoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kastoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kastoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kastoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kastoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

