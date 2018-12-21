Dr. Tony Juneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Juneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tony Juneja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1610 Route 88 Fl 3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 295-6543
Get Clean Tonight1215 Highway 70 Ste 2001, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 942-5056
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Fantastic care, great guy
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871519215
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juneja accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.
