Dr. Tony Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Hackensack Med Ctr
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Huang Tony T, MD40 W Palisade Ave Ste 208, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
He is an excellent professional always right on his diagnosis
About Dr. Tony Huang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1639146475
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Univ Hosp-Umdnj-Nj Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.