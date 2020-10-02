See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Tony Hoang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tony Hoang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2031 17th St # 1, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 843-7673
  2. 2
    Premier Women's Medical Group Inc
    8305 Brimhall Rd Bldg 1600, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 829-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 02, 2020
    This was my first pregnancy. Everything was great from the start, all my questions and concerns were always answered. My appointments usually were always fast except sometimes it would take an hour or so but that’s understandable because he’s delivering babies, he’s not always going to be in the office. I also like that every appointment I got an ultrasound and made sure baby was fine. Up until 36 weeks is when I started to have high blood pressure, which isn’t normal for me since I’ve always had it a bit low. So I told his nurse and she just said “you’re just nervous or stressed”... so I was like ok maybe she’s right and I need to just relax... so then my next check up at 37 weeks my blood pressure was high again... they still didn’t do anything up until I ended up at the ER and I guess I had preeclampsia. I had to deliver at 38 weeks and since my blood pressure was dangerously high I needed a c section. He did a great job with my c section. I just feel they need to pay more attentio
    About Dr. Tony Hoang, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609069947
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Med Ctr-Ucla
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Georges Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

