Dr. Tony Goodbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Goodbar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Goodbar works at
Locations
Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville, SC2094 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 676-9211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Goodbar for over 15 years. I have had a positive experience 100% of the time--he truly hears me and what I'm trying to say, he is compassionate and kind, and he has made some medication changes over the years that have literally saved my life and my relationships. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Tony Goodbar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1588602734
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodbar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodbar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.