Dr. Tony Fiore, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, University Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Fiore works at MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.