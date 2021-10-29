See All Urologists in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Tony Feliz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tony Feliz, MD

Urology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tony Feliz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Parkview Medical Center, Prowers Medical Center, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Dr. Feliz works at Urology of Pueblo, PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Pueblo, PC
    1925 E Orman Ave Ste A340, Pueblo, CO 81004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 569-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount San Rafael Hospital
  • Parkview Medical Center
  • Prowers Medical Center
  • Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Neurogenic Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feliz?

    Oct 29, 2021
    I recommend Dr. Feliz to everyone. He is a wonderful doctor with a great bedside manner. He listens, offers all options and does not push surgery. He wants what is best for you, not just if it makes him money. How people get sent to anyone else is beyond belief. The office is run well and they are always on top of tests and procedures with both scheduling and results.
    — Oct 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tony Feliz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tony Feliz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feliz to family and friends

    Dr. Feliz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feliz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tony Feliz, MD.

    About Dr. Tony Feliz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538165691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kern Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Feliz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feliz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feliz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feliz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feliz works at Urology of Pueblo, PC in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dr. Feliz’s profile.

    Dr. Feliz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feliz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Feliz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feliz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feliz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feliz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tony Feliz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.