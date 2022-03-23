Dr. Distefano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Care102 S Main St, Manville, NJ 08835 Directions (908) 722-1220
Family Foot & Ankle Care108 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 659-5222
Foot & Ankle Care Associates at SMG46 E Somerset St, Raritan, NJ 08869 Directions (908) 575-1400
- 4 46 W Somerset St, Raritan, NJ 08869 Directions (908) 575-1400
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 2, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300
Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 775-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens carefully and showed great concern. He quickly diagnosed my problem and responded to my questions. He offered advice and explained his reasoning.
About Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Distefano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Distefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Distefano has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Distefano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Distefano speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Distefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distefano.
