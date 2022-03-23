Overview

Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Distefano works at Foot & Ankle Care in Manville, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Raritan, NJ, Berkeley Heights, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.