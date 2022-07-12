Overview

Dr. Tony Dipalma, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dipalma works at MCMG Grove City in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.