Overview

Dr. Tony Diaz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Orthopedic Specialists Of South Florida in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.