Dr. Tony Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tex Hrt Inst
Dr. Das works at
Locations
Connected Cardiovascular Care Associates - Dallas12740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 265, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 814-1550Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Connected Cardiovascular Care Associates - Rockwall1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 225, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 814-1550Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Connected Cardiovascular Care Associates4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 350, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 814-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das is second to none. He and his staff are great. Also Vicki Scobel, his nurse practioner, is terrific in assisting care. You can't ask or find a better team anywhere.
About Dr. Tony Das, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1295734408
Education & Certifications
- Tex Hrt Inst
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
