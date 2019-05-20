Dr. Tony Al-Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Al-Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Al-Amin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.
Dr. Al-Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Pain Mgmt.757 Frederick Rd Ste 100, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 747-2570Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Amin?
He is a good doctor who really cares about your health.
About Dr. Tony Al-Amin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700917150
Education & Certifications
- Temple Hosp
- Geisenger Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Kean College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Amin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.