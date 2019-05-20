See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Catonsville, MD
Dr. Tony Al-Amin, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tony Al-Amin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.

Dr. Al-Amin works at Premier Pain Mgmt & Sprts Rehab in Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Pain Mgmt.
    757 Frederick Rd Ste 100, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 747-2570
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2019
    He is a good doctor who really cares about your health.
    — May 20, 2019
    About Dr. Tony Al-Amin, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700917150
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple Hosp
    • Geisenger Med Ctr
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • Kean College
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
