Dr. Tonny Tanus, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Tanus works at Kern Bone & Joint Specialists in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Porterville, CA and Delano, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.