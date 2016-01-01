Overview

Dr. Tonny Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.