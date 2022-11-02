Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roxboro, NC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Tonica Johnson, MD615 Ridge Rd, Roxboro, NC 27573 Directions (919) 999-6093
-
2
Tonica Johnson, MD3811 N ROXBORO ST, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 999-6093
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
My experience with Dr. Johnson has been phenomenal. As one whose favorite “thing to do” since early childhood was read, I began experiencing dry eyes more severely, especially with a research project on which I have been working for at least 5 years requiring constant reading and writing, I began experiencing more difficulty in engaging with reading and writing at least 3 hours a day. Her thorough treatment and the resulting efficacy are making my life more enjoyable with being able to continue to do one of my “favorite things.”
About Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1235177114
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Massachusetts Institute Of Techonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.