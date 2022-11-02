See All Ophthalmologists in Roxboro, NC
Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roxboro, NC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine

Dr. Johnson works at Person Memorial Hosp Emrgncy in Roxboro, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tonica Johnson, MD
    615 Ridge Rd, Roxboro, NC 27573 (919) 999-6093
    Tonica Johnson, MD
    3811 N ROXBORO ST, Durham, NC 27704 (919) 999-6093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • North Carolina Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Johnson has been phenomenal. As one whose favorite “thing to do” since early childhood was read, I began experiencing dry eyes more severely, especially with a research project on which I have been working for at least 5 years requiring constant reading and writing, I began experiencing more difficulty in engaging with reading and writing at least 3 hours a day. Her thorough treatment and the resulting efficacy are making my life more enjoyable with being able to continue to do one of my “favorite things.”
    Irene Owens, Ph.D. — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235177114
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Techonology
