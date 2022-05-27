Dr. Tonianne Cifrodelli, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cifrodelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonianne Cifrodelli, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tonianne Cifrodelli, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Locations
Comprehensive Dental Care1641 Mahan Center Blvd Ste 1, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 498-6700Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best dental cleaning By Branda I ever experienced. Dr Toni is in a professional medical league of her own— concern for my dental health after her checkup has earned my confidence and loyalty. Bob Cohen
About Dr. Tonianne Cifrodelli, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1346369055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cifrodelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cifrodelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cifrodelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cifrodelli.
