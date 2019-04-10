Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young-Fadok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2697
Mayo Clinic Specialty Building5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Young-Fadok is an amazing doctor. She clearly understood my health status even before my appointment. In my appointment, she not only recommended the best procedure and referred me to the best doctor for the procedure but also arranged my appointment with the doctor in front of me. It was one of the best customer services in my life. Because of her, I could get the best treatment. Thank you, Dr. Young-Fadok.
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Queen Alexandra Hosp
Dr. Young-Fadok works at
