Overview

Dr. Tonia Ruddock, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Ruddock works at Dermatology and Skin Health of Dothan PC in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Lipomas and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.