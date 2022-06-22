Overview

Dr. Tonia Farmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farmer works at Lippy Surgery Center LLC in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.