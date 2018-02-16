Dr. Toni Vu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toni Vu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toni Vu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Vu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Care for Womens Medical Group Inc.1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 201, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-0806
-
2
Care for Womens Medical Group Inc15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 230, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 355-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
Dr Vu is fantastic! She posses excellent bedside manner and such professionalism yet is so nice and down to earth. She cares about you. She takes the time to actually listen to your concerns and addresses them all. Her office staff is fantastic! They are all so sweet and know you by name when you walk through their door. I wouldn’t go anywhere else
About Dr. Toni Vu, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1851402358
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vu speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.