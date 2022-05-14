Dr. Toni Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toni Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Toni Roberts, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington Medical Center
Dr. Roberts works at
St. Michael Cancer Center1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
LOVE Dr. Roberts!! Referred to her by my provider for chemo treatments and follow-up and could not be happier or better cared for during a very scary time! Kind, funny, looks you in the eyes, and just a very comforting professional and a real down to earth person! How blessed I was to be assigned (by chance) to her care. 10++++ rating! Love her! Her staff is wonderful too! During cancer care every compassionate person that treats you are angels of Oncology. Her practice has so many angels!!
About Dr. Toni Roberts, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1962701110
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roberts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Anemia, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Thrombocytosis, and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.