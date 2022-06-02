See All Hand Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Toni Lin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Toni Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Lin works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-4723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Never felt rushed,hand surgery has been very successful
    Jeff Duncan — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Toni Lin, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902014129
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ. of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Texas Scottish Rite Hosp. Dallas, TX
    • Henry Ford Hospital -Orthopedic Surgery Detroit, MI
    • Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Purdue University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toni Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

