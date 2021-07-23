Overview

Dr. Tongalp Tezel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe University Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Tezel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.