Overview

Dr. Tong Zhu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Sparta Community Hospital.



Dr. Zhu works at Injury Specialists in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Glen Carbon, IL and Sparta, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.