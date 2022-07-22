Dr. Tong Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tong Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tong Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Shandong Medical University|Shandong University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
-
1
The Villages8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 800, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 517-2524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Ocala3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 534-5677Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr Liu was very patient and listened to all my questions, she answered them and asked me if I understood what she said and asked if I had anymore. Dr.Liu is a very caring person.
About Dr. Tong Liu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922259399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shandong Medical University|Shandong University / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.