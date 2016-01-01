Overview

Dr. Tong Huynh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Huynh works at Gwinnett Urgent and Family Care Norcross GA in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.