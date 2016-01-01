See All Family Doctors in Norcross, GA
Dr. Tong Huynh, MD

Family Medicine
1 (5)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tong Huynh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Huynh works at Gwinnett Urgent and Family Care Norcross GA in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gwinnett Urgent and Family Care Norcross GA
    4775 Jimmy Carter Blvd Ste 201, Norcross, GA 30093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 275-4911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cluster Headache
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Cluster Headache
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings

Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Tong Huynh, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1144319575
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tong Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huynh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huynh works at Gwinnett Urgent and Family Care Norcross GA in Norcross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Huynh’s profile.

    Dr. Huynh speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

