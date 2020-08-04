Overview

Dr. Tonel Leibu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Grigore T Popa, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Leibu works at Dr. Tonel Leibu, MD in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.