Dr. Tonantzin Matheus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matheus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonantzin Matheus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tonantzin Matheus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa
Locations
-
1
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists - Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 550, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-8002
-
2
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists11505 Palmbrush Trl Ste 200, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-8003
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matheus is wonderful and caring. Responds to my emails immediately. Did not have to wait in preop very long both times I had recent procedures-max 45 minutes. Listens to my concerns and would recommend any patient with a gastric disorder to see her. I feel lucky to have her as my doctor
About Dr. Tonantzin Matheus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1629245683
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa
- Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matheus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matheus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matheus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matheus has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matheus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Matheus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matheus.
