Dr. Tomoyoshi Shigematsu, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. Tomoyoshi Shigematsu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Shigematsu works at Klingenstein Clinical Center, 1-North in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1093259368
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

