Dr. Tomomi Oka, MD
Overview
Dr. Tomomi Oka, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rhode Island Hospital
Dr. Oka works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation87 Encina Ave Fl 2, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-5745
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tomomi Oka, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English
- 1679788749
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Oka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oka.
