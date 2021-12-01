Overview

Dr. Tomoaki Kato, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Osaka University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kato works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.