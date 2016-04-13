See All Orthodontists in Collierville, TN
Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Collierville, TN. 

Dr. Whited works at Whited, Tommy N DDS MS in Collierville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whited, Tommy N DDS MS
    940 Collierville Arlington Rd Ste 109, Collierville, TN 38017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 286-2458

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Whited?

Apr 13, 2016
Dr. Whited and his staff are amazing they never forget a patient and Dr. Whited remembers all about the patient and the family and never hesitates to ask how your doing and for example I own a business he always remembers to ask how it's doing before I even say a word about it. When you are his patient you and your whole family feel like you are his only ones. Great Orthodontist and staff. Oh and my daughter was given a beautiful smile. Now it's our sons turn. I know his will too.
Amy Burrow in Byhalia, MS — Apr 13, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whited to family and friends

Dr. Whited's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Whited

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS.

About Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS

Specialties
  • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225129034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whited is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Whited has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Whited has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Whited works at Whited, Tommy N DDS MS in Collierville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Whited’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whited. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whited.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whited, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whited appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.