Dr. Swiney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tommy Swiney, DO
Dr. Tommy Swiney, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Tommy Swiney Inc250 John Knox Rd Ste 5, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 877-3936
Professional and friendly. I like him :)
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Swiney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Swiney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swiney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swiney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swiney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.